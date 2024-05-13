Versor Investments LP Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $482.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $333.01 and a one year high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.