Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Azenta were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Azenta by 17.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Azenta by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

AZTA opened at $51.60 on Monday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.33.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

