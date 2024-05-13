Versor Investments LP Has $428,000 Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,659 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.80. 64,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $8,792,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,262 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,461. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.59.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

