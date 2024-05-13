Versor Investments LP Has $431,000 Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in FIGS were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,306,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,003 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,706 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FIGS by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIGS traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 255,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,191. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $970.19 million, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. FIGS’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIGS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $139,922.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,774.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,200 shares of company stock worth $237,349 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

