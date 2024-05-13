Versor Investments LP Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 889.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in THOR Industries by 121.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

THOR Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,063. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.80. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $129.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

