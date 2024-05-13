Versor Investments LP Has $477,000 Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Fulgent Genetics worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $240,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $21.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.43. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 57.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

