Versor Investments LP Has $524,000 Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Okta by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.68.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $97.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,990. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

