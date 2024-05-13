Versor Investments LP Increases Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 29,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,951. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

