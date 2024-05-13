Versor Investments LP Increases Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Steelcase by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,147,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 22,810 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 219.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $173,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Price Performance

NYSE:SCS opened at $13.15 on Monday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,901.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

