Versor Investments LP Invests $408,000 in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $152,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $33,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,512,488.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $37,124.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $33,588.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,769 shares in the company, valued at $20,512,488.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,935 shares of company stock worth $7,836,175 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.53. 14,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,124. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $63.50.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

