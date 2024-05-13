Versor Investments LP Invests $441,000 in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,283. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

In related news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

