Versor Investments LP Invests $452,000 in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Atlassian by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.64. The stock had a trading volume of 38,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $134.88 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $1,425,610.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,264,132.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $1,425,610.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,264,132.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,450 shares of company stock valued at $59,316,665. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

