Versor Investments LP Invests $470,000 in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Boot Barn by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 26.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 56.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on BOOT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.70.

Shares of BOOT traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.18. 25,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,043. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $110.89.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

