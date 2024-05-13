Versor Investments LP Invests $495,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,458,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,922,000 after buying an additional 38,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 142.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after acquiring an additional 142,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $337.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.38 and its 200-day moving average is $291.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.50 and a fifty-two week high of $337.78.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASY. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

