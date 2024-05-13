Versor Investments LP Invests $506,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lantheus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lantheus by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 97.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,169,936. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $76.02 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

