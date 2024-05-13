Versor Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Westlake were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Westlake by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $158.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westlake from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

