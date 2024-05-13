Versor Investments LP Makes New $436,000 Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Sun Life Financial Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE SLF traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.69. 34,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $55.46.
Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.588 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Life Financial
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Affordable Stocks That Won’t Stay Down Much Longer
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Amazon and the Compelling Case for 30% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.