Versor Investments LP Makes New $447,000 Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 113.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,773,000 after buying an additional 368,954 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $58,974,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,265.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 241,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,253,000 after buying an additional 224,014 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1,206.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,663,000 after buying an additional 147,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,532,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,803,000 after acquiring an additional 81,798 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.01. 3,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,882. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.99. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $188.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

