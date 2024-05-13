Versor Investments LP Makes New $449,000 Investment in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Green Plains by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth $164,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Green Plains by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Green Plains stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 33,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,448. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

