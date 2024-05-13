Versor Investments LP Makes New $449,000 Investment in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Posted by on May 13th, 2024

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPREFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Green Plains by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth $164,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Green Plains by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Green Plains stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 33,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,448. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPREGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Green Plains Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

