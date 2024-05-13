Versor Investments LP Makes New $458,000 Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Versor Investments LP owned 0.05% of Eagle Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

EGBN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,677. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $606.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $505,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at $208,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eagle Bancorp news, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 5,260 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,293.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $505,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at $208,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,082 shares of company stock worth $114,283. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

