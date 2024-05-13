Versor Investments LP Makes New $459,000 Investment in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,318,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 32.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 94,253 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 965,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 284.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 58,195 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

Acushnet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GOLF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,491. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $70.10. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

