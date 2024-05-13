Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Enbridge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.5 %

ENB stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 13.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

