Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,061,000 after buying an additional 1,051,922 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $38,939,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Kellanova by 738.6% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 420,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after buying an additional 370,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kellanova by 27.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,607,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,670,000 after acquiring an additional 345,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.08. 77,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,909. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $4,175,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,620,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,128,173.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock worth $53,047,474 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.