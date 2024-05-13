Versor Investments LP Purchases 30,803 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 247.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,803 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 1,092.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Union

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WU

Western Union Price Performance

Western Union stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.