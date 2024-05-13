Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 19,200 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,660 shares of company stock worth $3,435,094. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BOX opened at $26.39 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.