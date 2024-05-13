Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 23,434 Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,450,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,780,000 after buying an additional 1,148,338 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,426,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,720,000 after acquiring an additional 49,805 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,933,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,771 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,387,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,802 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 949,290 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,555.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,310,000 shares of company stock worth $275,809,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.33. 10,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,166. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $21.89.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

