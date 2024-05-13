Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $883,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $86.08 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $86.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,610. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

