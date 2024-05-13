Versor Investments LP Reduces Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 325,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,575,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

