Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,134,000 after purchasing an additional 705,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 79.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,660,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 734,518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,253,000 after purchasing an additional 95,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,202,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,930,000 after purchasing an additional 256,036 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,757,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OII traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,748. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $599.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Further Reading

