Versor Investments LP Sells 2,143 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 73,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,387. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.