Versor Investments LP Sells 400 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AXIS Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE AXS traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $70.50. 37,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $70.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

