Versor Investments LP Sells 4,110 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 1.0% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 176,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U-Haul by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U-Haul in the third quarter worth $3,389,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 9,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

U-Haul Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $69.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,700. U-Haul Holding has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $192,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,243.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U-Haul Profile

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Articles

