Versor Investments LP Takes $407,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,701,000 after buying an additional 106,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,799,000 after buying an additional 50,476 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,821,000 after buying an additional 69,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,599,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $299.33. 19,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.57 and its 200-day moving average is $255.19.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,169 shares of company stock valued at $14,689,855. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

