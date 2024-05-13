Versor Investments LP Takes $525,000 Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Huntsman by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6,496.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after buying an additional 1,435,782 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Huntsman by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

