Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

GLW stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $34.33. 155,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,255. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

