Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 642,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 456,033 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,544,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,161,000 after buying an additional 165,982 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 23.1% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 344,410 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 31,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,805. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.21. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

