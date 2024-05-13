Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.48. 255,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

