Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRLB. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Proto Labs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3,795.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRLB. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of PRLB stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,661. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $812.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.24) EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

