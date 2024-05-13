Versor Investments LP Trims Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Magnite were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Magnite by 80.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 1,785,978 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at $17,759,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Magnite by 16.8% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 838,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 120,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MGNI stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 50,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,749. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.29. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

