VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at CIBC

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FORA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of TSE FORA opened at C$9.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.03. VerticalScope has a 12-month low of C$3.11 and a 12-month high of C$9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.59.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

