Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of down 3-4% to ~$1.37-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.90.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

