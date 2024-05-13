Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,115 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Incyte worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 6.2% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Incyte by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.49.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

