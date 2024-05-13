Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,868 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Henry Schein worth $11,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

