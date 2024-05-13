Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 34,189 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Flowers Foods worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,749 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,875,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,518,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after buying an additional 425,988 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth about $9,078,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 158.62%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

