Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 32,434 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,434 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of M/I Homes worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter worth $82,185,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,507,000 after buying an additional 354,182 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,385,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at about $9,554,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 27.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after buying an additional 102,358 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

M/I Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $123.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day moving average of $119.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.16. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $140.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,663 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

