Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,864 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ball worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Ball by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Ball by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ball by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ball by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $69.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.