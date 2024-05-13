Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $151.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.21 and a 1-year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

