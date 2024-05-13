Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ventas worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Ventas by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,151,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,065,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 164,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $47.56 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -947.32%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

