Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 21,390 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Constellium worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,024,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,829 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,860,000 after buying an additional 1,192,105 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 155.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 28.4% during the third quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,606,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after buying an additional 355,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTM opened at $20.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $23.20.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

