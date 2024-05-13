Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 63,486 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,426,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after purchasing an additional 688,906 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth $10,857,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 704,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.85. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.90%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,979.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at $551,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIBK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.